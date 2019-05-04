Illumina (ILMN) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $288.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $296.53 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised Illumina to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $353.58.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.52. 1,163,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Illumina has a 12 month low of $236.71 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.70 million. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.66, for a total transaction of $969,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 358,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,403,090.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $1,552,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,826 shares of company stock valued at $12,022,575 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

