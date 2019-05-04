Illinois Tool Works Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $8.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.6%.

Shares of ITW opened at $157.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $117.75 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,196,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,970 shares of company stock worth $18,348,472. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

