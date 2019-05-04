Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.4% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12,441.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $402,071,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,820,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,117,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,471 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,024.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 749,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,892,000 after acquiring an additional 725,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 815,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 502,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,500 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $1,986,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 52,265 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $7,443,058.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,274.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,472 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup set a $161.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

NYSE ITW opened at $157.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $117.75 and a one year high of $158.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.74% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

