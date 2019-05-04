IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,158 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,580,433,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,316,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $129,830,000. Finally, Ronna Sue Cohen raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 17,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1,005.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $92.92 and a 12-month high of $131.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $28,354,070.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean Philippe Courtois sold 28,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $3,043,816.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,763,098.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 525,967 shares of company stock valued at $60,721,398 over the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

