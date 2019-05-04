Identiv (INVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on INVE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.29.
Identiv stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Identiv has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 20.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Identiv Company Profile
Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.
