Identiv (INVE) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on INVE. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Identiv in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Identiv stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Identiv has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.80.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.52 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Identiv by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $205,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 20.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. 31.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

