ICU Medical (ICUI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.09. The company had a trading volume of 256,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.69. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $210.94 and a 52 week high of $321.70.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.22. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $340.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.43, for a total transaction of $52,997.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,328.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,899.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,058,825.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,970 shares of company stock worth $1,622,425. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 452.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 137,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after buying an additional 112,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 11.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 14.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 230.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 165,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

