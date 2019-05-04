Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Takes $903,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,030 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,290 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.8% in the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.02 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.27%.

Foot Locker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the athletic footwear retailer to reacquire up to 17.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.85.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Richard A. Johnson sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $4,800,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

