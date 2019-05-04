Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. (R)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Ryder System by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on R shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $63.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $79.95.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

