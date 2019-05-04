Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 38.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forward Air by 59.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Forward Air by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 164,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 188.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 13.0% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 436,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,926 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $516,141.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,563.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 8,240 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $537,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 93,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $321.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.22 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/hussman-strategic-advisors-inc-sells-10000-shares-of-forward-air-co-fwrd.html.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.