Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.12 Million Position in Centene Corp (CNC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,011,000 after buying an additional 1,308,641 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Centene by 15,334.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,723,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Centene by 114.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,296,000 after buying an additional 2,484,279 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,969,000 after buying an additional 176,124 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,522,000 after buying an additional 48,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Centene to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $52.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

