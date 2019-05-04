Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,317,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,482,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,988,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,277,378,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total transaction of $242,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $121,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $2,602,287 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of HII stock opened at $212.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $173.80 and a 12-month high of $262.32.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 49.48% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/huntington-ingalls-industries-inc-hii-shares-sold-by-assenagon-asset-management-s-a.html.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.