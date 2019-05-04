HubSpot (HUBS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.12.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $186.96. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $62,450.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $4,218,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,169,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $14,924,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 37,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $8,698,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.