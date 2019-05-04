Hub Group Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.10. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Hub Group stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,251,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,541,000 after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,229,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hub Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,229,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,272,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,833,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

