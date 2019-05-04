HSBC (HSBA) Given a GBX 620 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on HSBC from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.69) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 663 ($8.66).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA traded up GBX 12.90 ($0.17) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 680.60 ($8.89). 36,885,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 749.90 ($9.80). The firm has a market cap of $137.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 1.02%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 100,000 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £645,000 ($842,806.74). Also, insider John Flint sold 24,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.11), for a total value of £152,250.57 ($198,942.34). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,788 shares of company stock worth $292,274,178.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.