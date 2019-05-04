HSBC Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (LHA) a €25.50 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective from analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.40 ($29.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.94 ($29.00).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €21.08 ($24.51) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €17.05 ($19.82) and a 12-month high of €25.54 ($29.70).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

