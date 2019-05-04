Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is Bell Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.2% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 98,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 86,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after buying an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $173.54 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.48 and a 52 week high of $174.34. The stock has a market cap of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

