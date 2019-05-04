Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $132.06 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.20.

HON stock opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $123.48 and a 12 month high of $174.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total value of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total transaction of $11,318,213.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

