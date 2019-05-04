Home Capital Group (HCG) PT Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCG. Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.92.

HCG stock opened at C$18.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$19.31.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$108.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 2.43000013156052 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

