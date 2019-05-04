Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,166 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,281,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,158,000 after purchasing an additional 320,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,858,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,017,000 after purchasing an additional 309,819 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,199,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127,890 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,796,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,424,000 after purchasing an additional 505,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,758,000 after purchasing an additional 214,034 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 53,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $4,310,769.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,557,192.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $81.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 target price on Hilton Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 98.93% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Holdings Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/hilton-hotels-co-hlt-holdings-raised-by-fjarde-ap-fonden-fourth-swedish-national-pension-fund.html.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.