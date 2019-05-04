Hill-Rom (HRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the second quarter of fiscal 2019 on a strong note with better-than-expected numbers. The company saw a solid year-over-year increase in domestic revenues, driven by sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. We are upbeat to note the company’s strong momentum across its diversified product portfolio which includes Centrella Smart+ bed, Welch AllynConnex Spot Monitor, Monarch Airway Clearance System, Integrated Table Motion for the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The acquisition of Voalte buoys optimism as it boosts Hill-Rom’s digital and mobile communications platform. Overall, Hill-Rom has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds. Also, Hill-Rom’s global revenue growth was sluggish in the quarter.”

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.88.

HRC opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $81.82 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.59 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $70,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.