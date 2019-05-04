HighPoint Resources (HPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.84 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 26.76%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HighPoint Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HPR opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.67 and a beta of 3.23. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HighPoint Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of HighPoint Resources worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of HighPoint Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HighPoint Resources in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

