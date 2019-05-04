Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 1,328,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,044,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $350.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,533,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 106,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

