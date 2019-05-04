Hess (HES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess (NYSE:HES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hess has made world-class oil discoveries at the Stabroek Block, located off the coast of Guyana. The company estimates gross resources of more than 5 billion barrels of oil equivalent from its 13 promising discoveries in the Stabroek Block. It is also a leading producer of crude in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota. Moreover, the company owns acreages in the prolific Gulf of Mexico (GoM). With the help of its productive acreages in the Bakken and GoM, the company reported adjusted first-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 9 cents beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 26 cents. Additionally, Hess has implemented a cost reduction program through which it will boost its profitability. Through 2023 from 2017, the company estimates its cash unit production costs to decline by 30%. Therefore, Hess is viewed as an attractive pick as of now. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Hess from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hess from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hess from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.69.

Hess stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.45, a P/E/G ratio of 320.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $12,098,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 167,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $8,868,348.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,871,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,914,260.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 470,741 shares of company stock valued at $25,677,557. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Hess by 170.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

