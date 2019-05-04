Hecla Mining (HL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.95

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 179843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $995.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 0.34.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.84 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

