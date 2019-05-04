Head to Head Review: Navios Maritime (NM) vs. Safe Bulkers (SB)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $517.74 million 0.10 -$268.72 million ($6.78) -0.68 Safe Bulkers $193.19 million 0.96 $27.68 million $0.17 10.65

Safe Bulkers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navios Maritime. Navios Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safe Bulkers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime and Safe Bulkers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Safe Bulkers has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.81%. Given Safe Bulkers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Safe Bulkers is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -53.38% -12.59% -2.77% Safe Bulkers 14.19% 6.30% 2.74%

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Navios Maritime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 10 Kamsarmax class vessels, 13 post- Panamax class vessels, and 4 Capesize class vessels. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

