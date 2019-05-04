Head-To-Head Analysis: RingCentral (RNG) versus Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. RingCentral does not pay a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RingCentral and Automatic Data Processing, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 3 11 1 2.87 Automatic Data Processing 0 8 7 0 2.47

RingCentral currently has a consensus price target of $113.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.41%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus price target of $155.15, suggesting a potential downside of 3.14%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than RingCentral.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and Automatic Data Processing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $673.62 million 14.41 -$26.20 million ($0.04) -2,986.50 Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 5.24 $1.62 billion $4.35 36.83

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -3.89% -0.69% -0.24% Automatic Data Processing 13.12% 51.92% 5.59%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats RingCentral on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents and channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

