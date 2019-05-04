Head-To-Head Analysis: Reven Housing Reit (RVEN) vs. Sun Communities (SUI)

Reven Housing Reit (NASDAQ:RVEN) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Reven Housing Reit pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sun Communities pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sun Communities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Reven Housing Reit has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 73.6% of Reven Housing Reit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sun Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reven Housing Reit and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reven Housing Reit 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $109.60, indicating a potential downside of 11.41%. Given Sun Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Reven Housing Reit.

Profitability

This table compares Reven Housing Reit and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reven Housing Reit -35.48% -10.01% -4.22% Sun Communities 10.00% 3.76% 1.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reven Housing Reit and Sun Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reven Housing Reit $8.91 million 4.64 -$3.15 million N/A N/A Sun Communities $1.13 billion 9.50 $120.16 million $4.58 27.01

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Reven Housing Reit.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Reven Housing Reit on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reven Housing Reit

Reven Housing REIT, Inc., (NASDAQ:RVEN) engages in the acquisition and ownership of portfolios of occupied single family rental properties in the United States. RVEN currently owns and operates SFR's in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Texas and intends to expand throughout the United States.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2018, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 371 communities comprising over 128,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

