HCA Healthcare Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share (HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $125.61 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12,665.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $36,977.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,633.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $64,806.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,495.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,953 shares of company stock worth $10,867,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.