HC Wainwright Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $6.90 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $224.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.43% and a negative net margin of 3,038.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 164,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,164.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 533,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

