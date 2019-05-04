Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,717 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the first quarter worth $27,776,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,154 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 273,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS alerts:

Shares of QTEC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 52 week low of $1,107.50 and a 52 week high of $1,530.00.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/harwood-advisory-group-llc-purchases-shares-of-9717-1st-tr-nasdaq-1-shs-qtec.html.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.