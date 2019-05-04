Harwood Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,717 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (QTEC)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS (BMV:QTEC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 415,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS during the first quarter worth $27,776,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 299,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after purchasing an additional 96,154 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 273,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 243,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of QTEC stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. 1ST TR NASDAQ-1/SHS has a 52 week low of $1,107.50 and a 52 week high of $1,530.00.
