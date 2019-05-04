Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 194,435 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 194,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Harwood Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $317,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,104.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,984 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $28.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Harwood Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 194,435 SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/harwood-advisory-group-llc-buys-shares-of-194435-spdr-portfolio-aggregate-bond-etf-spab.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.0734 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.