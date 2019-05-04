Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,182 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $122,747,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,766,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,905 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,507,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,926,029 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 872.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,390,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,585 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRO opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

