GVC (GVC) Receives Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GVC. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.73) target price (down previously from GBX 1,330 ($17.38)) on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,083 ($14.15) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,112.60 ($14.54).

Get GVC alerts:

Shares of LON:GVC opened at GBX 633.20 ($8.27) on Wednesday. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,184 ($15.47). The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.62%.

In other news, insider Virginia McDowell acquired 7,000 shares of GVC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.10) per share, with a total value of £38,010 ($49,666.80). Also, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total value of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.