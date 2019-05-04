Guncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $0.00 (GUN)

Guncoin (CURRENCY:GUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Guncoin has a total market cap of $196,391.00 and $0.00 worth of Guncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Guncoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00001372 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000231 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Guncoin Profile

Guncoin (GUN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Guncoin’s total supply is 230,106,378 coins. The official website for Guncoin is www.guncoin.info . Guncoin’s official Twitter account is @TeamGuncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Guncoin

Guncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

