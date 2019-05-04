Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€6.13” Price Target for Banco Santander (SAN)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.13 ($7.13) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.30 ($6.16) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.02 ($5.84).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

