Globus Medical (GMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72-1.72 EPS.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,684,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,139. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $419,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,760,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,900 shares in the company, valued at $423,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,852 shares of company stock worth $20,061,774. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 4,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,250,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,222,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,840,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,375,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,798,000 after buying an additional 527,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,306,000 after buying an additional 219,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

