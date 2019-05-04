Global Payments (GPN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.95-6.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. restated an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 807,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.

In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/global-payments-gpn-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.