Global Payments (GPN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.95-6.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44-4.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.Global Payments also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.95-6.12 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. restated an outperform rating and set a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.49.
GPN stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. 807,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $94.81 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.77%.
In other news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,607,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 167,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $21,712,156.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,059,435.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,329 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,584 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.