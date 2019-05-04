Global Partners LP (GLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Global Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years. Global Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 322.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Partners to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 384.6%.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLP opened at $19.91 on Friday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $676.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.35. Global Partners had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Global Partners will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Partners LP (GLP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.51 Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/global-partners-lp-glp-declares-dividend-increase-0-51-per-share.html.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.