Geron (GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 2,534.43%.

GERN opened at $1.80 on Friday. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $335.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. B. Riley upgraded Geron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Geron in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.01.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Geron stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,135 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.02% of Geron worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

