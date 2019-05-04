Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gain Capital were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,497,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gain Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GCAP opened at $5.13 on Friday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $191.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Gain Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCAP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $27,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,044.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 4,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $32,147.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,058.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,812 shares of company stock valued at $84,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

