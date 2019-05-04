Genesis Energy (GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesis Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GEL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. 373,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,313. Genesis Energy has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -271.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,750.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 304.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Genesis Energy (GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/genesis-energy-gel-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-19-eps.html.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.