Genesco Inc. (GCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genesco were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Genesco stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.65. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/genesco-inc-gco-shares-bought-by-strs-ohio.html.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.