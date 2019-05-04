GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP) Shares Bought by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Norges Bank bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,137,000 after buying an additional 243,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 18,840.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

In related news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc purchased 6,990,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $202,383,602.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.46.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

