Gap Inc (GPS) Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GAP by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GAP by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on GAP from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of GPS opened at $25.98 on Friday. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $311,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

