FY2019 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 Partners LP Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Equities research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Phillips 66 Partners in a report released on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst B. Blaschke now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Phillips 66 Partners has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.50%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

