FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Boosted by Analyst (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $49.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $47.17. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $29.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.33 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,325.55.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,189.55 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Alphabet by 103,543.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54,846,095 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 55 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

