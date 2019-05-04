FW Thorpe (TFW) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.
TFW opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $365.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.72.
FW Thorpe Company Profile
