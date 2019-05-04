FW Thorpe (TFW) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Equities researchers at Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

TFW opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. FW Thorpe has a twelve month low of GBX 219 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 345 ($4.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $365.78 million and a PE ratio of 21.72.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

