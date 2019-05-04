Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Full House Resorts to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

FLL opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.42. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/full-house-resorts-fll-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.