FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $209,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,858,000 after purchasing an additional 850,902 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after purchasing an additional 596,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 505.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 557,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,368,000 after purchasing an additional 465,293 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Stephens started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $5,236,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,235,439.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 11,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $1,625,875.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,953 shares of company stock valued at $10,867,368. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $125.61 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $95.56 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Has $209,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/04/fukoku-mutual-life-insurance-co-has-209000-stake-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.