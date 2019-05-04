Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FPE. UBS Group set a €42.50 ($49.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €40.80 ($47.44).

Shares of FPE traded down €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €34.90 ($40.58). 37,288 shares of the company were exchanged. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

